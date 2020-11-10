Jonesboro sales tax increases, nearing all time record

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 has taken a hit on the job market, but not in Craighead County.
The county and the City of Jonesboro are seeing a near all-time high collection for 2020.
According to our content partner Talk Business and Politics through October, the city gained 1.673 million through the sales and use tax, a $39,520 increase from October of 2019. In 2020, the city has earned $16,644 million in sales and use tax, which is an increase of $750,765 since last year.
Whenever the numbers are compared to budget totals, numbers are slightly down for 2020 but is ahead of what city leaders originally projected. The city is on track to be 3.1% ahead of its budgeted projection for 2020.
Sales and use tax numbers are always calculated 60 days behind, showing that the numbers released in October are actually from August, but the sales and use tax collection trended in a similar direction in October.
Craighead County gained $1.983 million in the sales and use tax, a $95,000 increase from October of 2019.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.