Jonesboro wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/5/20 & 11/6/20)

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games on November 5th & November 6th. 3,199 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Jonesboro beats Piggott by 233 votes, Rivercrest was 3rd, Hoxie 4th.
Braelyn Moore picks it off and goes end to end in style. Moore returns the interception 102 yards for a touchdown. The Golden Hurricane beat Marion on Thursday to clinch a number 2 seed.
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the JHS booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.