Lake Poinsett set to be restored within next year

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Lake Poinsett renovations are almost complete.
Shoreline erosion has been repaired, and large gray riprap placed across the shorelines.
Within a year, the lake is expected to be restored. Lake Poinsett will begin to be filled with water on Dec. 1st.
This comes as a relief to the park. Since the lake was drained in 2017, they have lost about 60 percent of their business.
This 3-year renovation project began to repair the lake after problems were found- causing water levels to drop.
Lake Poinsett State Park Superintendent Seth Boone says he’s more than ready to get visitors back.
“Words cannot describe how excited I am. I’m a people person. Some of my favorite things to do are take people out on the lake. Take them kayaking. So we want this to come back and be here for people to enjoy for years to come,” Boone said.
Other infrastructure improvements include repairing campsites and bridges.
A new walking trail is open, and the park is working with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission to set up fishing habitats.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time for the fishing habitats to kick in and for the fishing to kick up,” said Boone. “I’m overjoyed to be able to share this resource with people.”
