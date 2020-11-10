Memphis International Airport gives behind the scenes look at major projects, future of air travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday we got a look behind the scenes at Memphis International Airport. Plus an update on some major projects and the future of the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, U.S. travel dropped 95%.
Right now Memphis is operating at about a 52% reduction because of the pandemic. That is above the national average.
The CEO of the Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority says despite the decline, the effort to bring more flights to Memphis is ongoing.
“They see opportunity in Memphis,” said President and CEO of Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority Scott Brockman. “It really comes down to a balance of profitability and whether they really are comfortable with starting a new route right now. We have had quite a few routes that are new during the pandemic.”
The virtual tour also gave us an update on major projects.
One project we have not heard much about is the Airfield Maintenance Facility which will open in the coming months.
This facility will bring departments like maintenance, operations, police, airport communications and more together under one roof.
Another development -- the Concourse Modernization project.
It started two years ago but is expected to be complete by mid-2021.
You can see from an outside view the new Concourse B will have more windows and new seating that will include USB ports and plug-ins.
