New Paragould Fire Station No. 1 now open

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Fire Station No. 1 has a new home. The $4.7 million project was right on time and on budget.
The firefighters moved on Monday night and will now operate at this location.
The groundbreaking for the facility happened nearly one year ago. Inside is a training room, an exercise room, a kitchen, sleeping quarters, offices, and a bay.
The engines, ladder trucks, and equipment can exit the bay area quickly. The large red doors open in only 7 seconds.
The station houses five firefighters. The fire chiefs' office and captain’s office are at this location, too.
Chief Kevin Lang said none of this would’ve been possible without funding from the city government.
“We’re super appreciative of the mayor and the council giving us the money to do this and trusting us to use it wisely, and I feel like we have,” he said. “I think anybody that comes through and sees this facility at some point in time is going to realize we don’t have any wasted space. There’s not a whole lot of extra here, but we did build what we need.”
Chief Lang says the guys are all excited about the new facility and even had a hand in designing some of the bay.
The two openings at the roof of the bay are used to train with.
Chief Lang also says being at the new location will also aid in their response time to fires.
While COVID-19 still active, Chief Lang said they would not hold an open house for the facility.
The exercise room is intended to be used for city employees but will not be accessible at this time.
“We want to have a ribbon-cutting, and we more than anything want to have the public in so they can see the facility and thank them,” he said.
He said they plan to invite everyone as soon as it’s safe to do so.
