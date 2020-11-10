No-fly zone ordinance to affect Hoxie farmers

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie City Council passed an ordinance instituting a “no-fly zone” for a one-mile radius around the city’s sewer pond Tuesday at Hoxie City Hall.
The ordinance comes after the city received notice of potential safety violations from the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment with their sewer pond.
After the city received notice of the violations, Mayor Dennis Coggins says work immediately began to figure out the cause of the violations.
He said the root of the issue had to do with the planes that farmers use to spray their crops.
“It was the chemicals, the fertilizer that the planes are flying over and making the algae grow,” Mayor Coggins said. “So we’re having to do a no-fly zone to keep the fertilizer from going into the sewer pond.”
City officials say fertilizer has been putting the sewer department at risk, causing nitrogen levels in the sewer pond to rise above the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality recommendations.
Mayor Coggins says the city is working with ADEQ to make sure the city complies with its sewer pond. The no-fly zone is one of the first steps recommended by the ADEQ.
The ordinance will go into effect immediately after passing unanimously Tuesday night.
Planes can still fly over the area, but the ordinance states they will not be allowed to spray in that one-mile radius.
If the ordinance isn’t followed, you can face a misdemeanor charge, with fines reaching as high as $5,000 plus restitution with multiple offenses.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.