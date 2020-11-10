Nov. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Nov. 10. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Today’s warm and windy weather will have you checking the calendar once again.
Afternoon temperatures will climb to near 80°F with filtered sunshine and strong southerly breezes.
Scattered showers will flare up ahead of tonight’s cold front, but we’ll only muster a few hundredths of an inch of rain.
Cold air rushes into Region 8 for Veterans Day and stays put through the end of the week.
Daily highs near 60 will feel more typical of mid-November.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Arkansas, a so-called “freedom resolution” failed to gain support among county leaders.
Today at 9:30 a.m. join us for a live question and answer session with Dr. Shane Speights. He’ll answer all your questions about COVID-19 and bust a few myths. Watch on our Facebook page.
A Monday evening crash claimed the life of a Craighead County woman.
This week we honor those in our community who have served us and our country with honor.
Jurnee Taylor will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.