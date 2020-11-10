Old Citizens Bank recognized as historic building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The former Citizens Bank Building is recognized as a historic building.
The building met the requirements of the state board, and the National Park Service approved it.
According to Ralph Wilcox, National Register & Survey Coordinator for Arkansas Preservation Program, the building qualifies as historic because of its architectural design.
“It’s really the premier example if midcentury modern architecture in downtown Jonesboro,” said Wilcox.
The building was constructed post World War II when architects were experimenting with new materials.
“They’re looking at a building’s design as the form follows the function,” said Wilcox. “You don’t have a lot of extraneous decoration like you did during the Victorian period or some of the revival architectural style of the early 20th century.”
Jonesboro residents have said that the building is quite an eyesore, but it has the potential to be redeveloped into a restaurant or a condominium.
One Jonesboro native believes that the building should turn into a homeless shelter, given the proximity to places in town.
“It’s centrally located, it’s close to everything people would need to get to. We’ve got 4 or 5 bus stops close to that bank,” said the resident.
He says that turning the historic building into a homeless shelter can help those who are without while making Jonesboro more productive.
Further details on the future of the building will be released as they develop.
Three other locations in Northeast Arkansas are also apart of the National Register of Historic Places.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, two locations in Craighead County and one location in Baxter County are being added to the list.
Those locations are:
Baxter County:
- Galatia Church near Norfork
Craighead County:
- Bridge Street Bridge, Jonesboro (Historic Bridges of Arkansas MPS)
- Fuller-Shannon House, Jonesboro
In total, the preservation program added 15 properties in eight different counties across Arkansas.
“I was captivated reading this latest round of National Register nominations,” Stacy Hurst, a member of the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks Heritage and Tourism, said. “From a Cold War Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launch site to historic bridges and even a golf course, this group of new listings really showcases the historic diversity in our state, which we are proud to help document and preserve.”
“It is truly a privilege for our team to assist people through the process of listing a property,” Scott Kaufman, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program Director, said. "Being included on the National Register of Historic Places is an honor and provides locations with eligibility to apply for certain grants and tax credit programs.
