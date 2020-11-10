State Rep. from Northeast Arkansas tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Another state representative from Northeast Arkansas tested positive for COVID-19.
According to several spokespeople from the Arkansas House of Representatives, Joe Jett (R) tested positive.
Jett currently serves the 56th District, which includes Clay County, and also includes parts of Greene, Randolph, and Lawrence Counties.
State Rep. Jett is serving his fourth term in the House and his third term as Chairperson of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Jett is not the first lawmaker to recently test positive for the virus.
In October, two lawmakers, State Rep. Joe Cloud and State Sen. Missy Irvin, announced they tested positive for COVID-19.
By the end of the month, at least ten lawmakers announced they had tested positive.
