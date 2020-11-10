WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose R. Romero will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson starts the briefing by saying “the numbers aren’t good. The trend is not good...We are in for a very challenging time.”
The state reports 975 PCR confirmed cases and a total of 1,424 new cases.
Gov. Hutchinson shows COVID-19 cases by places of worship by county through Oct. 4.
The Arkansas Department of Health releases revised guidelines for places of worship.
Today’s graphs show numbers up in cases with 810 hospitalized and 10,105 active cases.
The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is trending upward toward 10% again.
Northeast Arkansas continues to mirror the rise of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas.
Dr. Romero says 20 counties report over 20 new confirmed cases.
Education Secretary Johnny Key reports 21 schools made on-site modifications last week.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.