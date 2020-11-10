Williams Baptist men’s basketball starts 2-0 with road win at Crowley’s Ridge

Shackeel Butters scored all of his 18 points in the second half and led the Williams Baptist Eagles (2-0) to a 62-58 win over the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College.
CRC (0-2) took a 34-24 lead into the half, aided by a 25.8% shooting first half by the Eagles. Williams improved with a 13 of 27 shooting effort in the second half to seal the win. CRC struggled from the three point line in the game, connecting on only 7 of 31 attempts.
Bo Roberson led the Pioneers with 21 points in the loss.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.