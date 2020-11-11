Arkansas reports new record, with nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw a new record number of COVID-19 cases Wednesday as nearly 2,000 cases were reported by state health officials.
According to a report from state health officials, Arkansas has 126,197 total cases, up 1,962 from Tuesday. The number of total deaths was also up 14 Wednesday, to 2,126.
The number of total active cases was also up 817 Wednesday, to 13,691, state health officials said.
As for new cases, Pulaski County was number one with 172; followed by Benton County with 144. Garland County was third with 136 new cases, while Washington County had 121.
Sebastian County was fifth with 116 cases.
Arkansas has also had nearly 110,000 people recover from the virus, while 111 PCR and antigen tests have been done so far this month.
