Blytheville AFB Exhibition opens for Veterans Day

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition displays stories of veterans and events that took place between 1942 and 1992.
One room tells a story on Blytheville’s role in the Cold War and its impact on the community, and it also shows the vision of the National Cold War Center, which will come to Blytheville in the future.
National Cold War Center Chairman Mary Gay Shipley says that now stories about the Blytheville Air Force Base will finally be told to members of the community, as well as people around the world.
“We now have a place, so these people who have these stories will come here and share them with us and we’ll be able to collect them and share them with the rest of the world,” said Shipley.
Shipley hopes that the museum can teach the younger generations who were born after the base became inactive.
The exhibition will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
