Chance Moore and Akol Mawein sign with Arkansas men’s basketball

247Sports rates him the best JuCo power forward in the nation and the fourth-best overall prospect in the country … Ranked the fourth-best Juco recruit in the nation by jucorecruiting.com … Averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds as a freshman at Navarro … Made 21-of-64 3-pointers … Tallied two double-doubles while scoring 20-plus points in six of his last 14 games including a season-high 31 points versus Paniola. Attended Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock as a junior and senior … Originally committed to play at UC Riverside under then head coach David Patrick, the current Arkansas associate head coach … Also played for the Woodz Elite program on the Nike EYBL circuit … Named to the 2019 USA TODAY ALL-USA Arkansas Boys Basketball second team (along with first team pick Davonte Davis). Born in Sudan before moving to Egypt and then to Australia … Came to the United States to play high school basketball.