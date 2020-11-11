Dept. of Veterans Affairs: 77 active cases of COVID-19 at Poplar Bluff VA, 43 at Marion VA

(KFVS) - The Department of Veterans Affairs reports 77 active cases of COVID-19 at the Poplar Bluff, Missouri VA and 43 active cases at the Marion, Illinois VA.
As of Wednesday, November 11, there have been a total of 327 positives and 10 deaths at the Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center. Of the 77 active cases, 69 are veterans and eight are employees.
In Marion, the VA reports a total of 179 positives and 12 deaths. Of the 43 active cases, 34 are veterans, eight are employees and one is “all other.”
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, “all other” includes civilians admitted to VA hospitals as humanitarian cases, Tricare patients, Active Duty Military and other groups.
