Drug arrest leads to 20 behind bars

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A drug bust in Clay County has landed multiple people behind bars.
Two weeks ago, Rector police made a drug-related arrest. Confiscated electronic equipment was then turned over to the county’s Drug Task Force.
This led to over 30 warrants being issued.
Over the weekend and into this week, 15-20 people were arrested with the remainder of warrants needing to be served.
“We have to work together because as everybody knows, there’s more of them than there are law enforcement agencies,” Sheriff Terry Miller said.
The county’s Drug Task Force, along with Piggott and Corning police and others worked together on the investigation.
“When one agency needs help, we all try to jump in together to help out to try to clean our streets up as best as we can, as quick as we can of these illegal drugs and illegal activity,” he said.
Sheriff Miller said they will work until all 30 warrants have been issued.
