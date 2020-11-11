Experts suggest downsizing Thanksgiving celebrations this holiday season

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - Experts say you may be more likely to contract COVID-19.... from your family, and recommend to make changes leading into Thanksgiving.
“The best recommendation is to maybe take the holiday off this year but for some families that may not be an option” said Contact Tracing Outreach Coordinator, Nathan Ryder.
As the holidays approach you may find yourself surrounded mostly with family and friends.
Officials at the Southern Seven Health Department said this is the time you are most likely to spread the virus
“When we have families mixing or other groups mixing together. We tend not to know what others have been exposed to” said Ryder.
Ryder said if you still plan to host a Thanksgiving feast, give yourself a 2-week buffer to be safe.
“If you plan to get to together for Thanksgiving, we recommend that Wednesday night... tomorrow night, that you start to eliminate that contact you have with other people for the next 2 weeks” said Ryder.
Many people in the Heartland explained that they plan to downsize the holiday dinner along with following safety guidelines.
The Southern Seven Health Department recommended getting a flu shot along with social distancing leading up to the holiday.
For more updates on holiday celebrations safety guidelines click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.