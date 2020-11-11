Father’s WWII scrapbook found by son, provides memories, history

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A hidden treasure was recently found in a World War II Veteran’s home by his son. A scrapbook with photographs, newspaper clippings, and medals all detailing his experience in the 1940′s.
On a quiet street in Piggott is an old home where Russell “Guin” Renshaw once lived.
The home is now in disrepair and his son, Kenneth Renshaw, is working to clean it out.
In an upstairs office, he found his father’s scrapbook, detailing his experience as a Technical Sergeant in World War II.
“That was really something, you know? I didn’t know a lot of that existed. I knew he had a scrapbook somewhere, but actually getting to see it, that was really intriguing,” he said.
On the first page of the scrapbook are autographs from Gene Autry and Irving Berlin.
Deeper into the scrapbook are photographs, newspaper clippings, documents, mail, and medals.
On this Veterans Day, Renshaw reminisced on his father’s service and his achievements after.
“He was a very dedicated person, a fine Christian man. He was a Baptist minister for many years,” he said.
Guin met Kenneth’s mother in 1950 at the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky. Eventually, they settled in Piggott.
He lived on the quiet street for many years and passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in 1999.
Kenneth said it’s important to remember those who served even long after they’re gone.
“A lot of them served and made it home safe, but a lot of them didn’t. A lot of them passed away but a lot of them were fine people that need to be recognized, respected, and given credit for risking their lives,” he said.
Region 8 News would like to thank the brave men and women who served for us.
