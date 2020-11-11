Gov. Hutchinson: Website to help veterans with employment, education in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new website will provide veterans with the opportunity to learn more about employment, education and a plan to make Arkansas more inviting for military members and their families, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday.
During a Veterans Day speech in Little Rock, Gov. Hutchinson spoke about the project, called HomebaseArkansas.com.
The website provides information, including details on military benefits, employment and reasons to move to the Natural State.
Hutchinson said the website, created by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Military Affairs Committee, is a way to say thank you, plus provide a way to give back to people who have served.
“This is a small way to say to our defenders that we appreciate them and in some small way, acknowledge the debt we owe them,” Hutchinson said.
Earlier in the day, AEDC said on social media that the state appreciates the military and noted veterans play a huge role in the state’s economy and everyday life.
