Harrisburg honors veterans with ceremony & parade

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - On Wednesday, the city of Harrisburg had a Veterans Day ceremony and a caravan parade.
Dozens of people gathered in downtown Harrisburg to celebrate veterans.
Harrisburg Police Chief Roderick Moore says a lot of special planning went into the parade due to the pandemic. The ceremony was moved to the Courthouse Square to ensure enough space for distancing.
Moore is a veteran himself and an active member of the National Guard.
“Just kinda give some recognition—the sacrifices they make. There are times that we are away from our families a year at a time. I think that it’s really nice to have a day, just to celebrate the brave men and women of this country,” said Moore.
Eleven-year veteran Nathan Palmer says that even with the pandemic, it’s still just as important to show veterans appreciation.
“The importance of it is for them to still be recognized for their service and what they sacrifice being away from their family, friends, and loved ones,” said Palmer.
Palmer says that the best way younger generations can learn about the history and appreciate what veterans have sacrificed is just to sit down with a vet, have a conversation, ask questions, and learn.
