Henderson State, Arkansas State inch closer to merger

Two Arkansas universities are closer to a merger after receiving approval from a regional accrediting agency. (Source: KAIT)
By Associated Press | November 11, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 11:08 AM

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - Two Arkansas universities are closer to a merger after receiving approval from a regional accrediting agency.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Higher Learning Commission has approved the proposed merger of Henderson State University into the Arkansas State University System.

Henderson State has faced financial difficulties in recent years. Officials are hopeful the merger will be complete early next year.

