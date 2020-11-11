Jonesboro police investigate trespassing at area school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police want to know who jumped the fence at a local school early Tuesday, plus went to lengths to move playground equipment.
According to a post from the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the suspects were caught on camera around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Ridgefield Christian Kindergarten and Pre-K playgrounds.
“They jumped the fence, moved several pieces of playground equipment around and broke the chain link fence in several places,” Jonesboro police said in the Facebook post.
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or 870-935-STOP.
