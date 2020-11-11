Lepanto Elementary School won’t let COVID steal Christmas

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic has made it difficult to have fundraisers. Lepanto Elementary School’s main Christmas present fundraiser is Winterfest.
The event was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but they’re not letting that stop them from making sure holiday cheer is spread.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to still provide that fun atmosphere for our kids,” said Hunter Bryan, Lepanto Elementary School principal.
With the help of the Warrior Parent Association, teachers will make sure each student receives a present.
Brandy Carlisle says that during the pandemic, they want to keep things as normal as possible for students.
They are selling raffle tickets and accepting donations so that COVID-19 can’t steal Christmas.
“It was important for the whole staff to come up with a way, and we know it’s so stressful on our teachers this year, so that’s when the WPA steps in to help,” said Carlisle, Warrior Parent Association coordinator.
To find out more information on how you can purchase a raffle ticket or donate to Lepanto Elementary School’s Christmas effort, call (870) 475-2472.
