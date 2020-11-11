Marquis Eaton & Caleb Fields named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Basketball Team

Fields is coming off an impressive freshman campaign as he became the third freshman in program history to log 100 or more assists and the seventh freshman to average double figures. Fields was one of five Division I freshmen to finish the season averaging at least 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and fewer than 2.0 turnovers per game. The second-leading scorer on the team, Fields averaged 11.1 points while shooting 38.9 percent from the field. He dished out 110 assists against 59 turnovers while playing 32.5 minutes per game.