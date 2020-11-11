Nov. 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Nov. 11. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
You may encounter a few raindrops on your windshield early today behind the cold front.
We’ll begin Wednesday with gray skies but sunshine will prevail by midday.
It will feel noticeably colder out the door with temperatures in the 50s for much of the day.
Afternoon highs should touch the low 60s for the next couple days under a quiet high pressure system.
In fact, some may hit 70°F this weekend before another front sweeps through the area.
Rain chances stay with us Saturday and Sunday, followed by cold and dry weather early next week.
News Headlines
Fed up with farmers' fertilizer putting its sewer department at risk, one Region 8 town has approved a no-fly zone.
To some, it is an eyesore. But, to the National Park Service, the former Citizens Bank building in downtown Jonesboro is a piece of history that should be preserved.
See you in court: Parents whose children fail to participate in their online classes could face fines in one Region 8 school district.
