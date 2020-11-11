Official: AGFC employee resigns over social media posts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission resigned this week after officials said in a media release the agency was investigating the employee’s role in posting inappropriate comments on a personal social media site.
AGFC said that an investigation began Monday into the employee, whose name was not released.
“After discovering that the employee’s personal social media page had displayed offensive photos and comments, the AGFC immediately placed the employee on administrative leave and began an internal investigation Nov. 9. The employee subsequently resigned from the AGFC while the investigation was underway,” AGFC said in the media release.
In the release, AGFC Director Pat Fitts said the employee’s comments do not represent the commission’s values and are opposite to what AGFC stands for.
“We take this issue seriously and have been investigating it vigorously since Monday,” Fitts said.
