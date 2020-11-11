One dead, one injured in Crittenden Co. crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County man was killed and one other person was injured Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 64, according to Arkansas State Police.
Nicholas Lakeif Carter, 39, of West Memphis died in the crash, which happened around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 64 near Highway 50 and Drane Road.
In a preliminary fatality report, ASP said that Carter, who was driving a 2016 Toyota Carolla, was going east on Highway 64 when the crash happened.
From there, the vehicle lost control, left the road on the left, re-entered the road, crossed four lanes of traffic and struck a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500, going east, ASP said.
The driver of the Dodge Ram 1500, Rosie Mems, 55 of Earle, was taken to a West Memphis hospital.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
