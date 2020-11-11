Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2020-2021)

Some of the best standouts in Region 8 high school sports are heading to the next level.
We’ll update this page over the coming days and months with athletes that have signed to play college sports.
If we missed any signings or would like to tell us about a upcoming ceremony, feel free to email Sports Director Chris Hudgison (chris.hudgison@gray.tv).
Baseball
Wil French (Valley View) - Arkansas State
Dawson Chester (Pocahontas) - Arkansas State
Sawyer Bentley (Jonesboro) - Arkansas State
Cooper Pieri (Gosnell) - Arkansas State
Cross Jumper (Jonesboro) - Tennessee
Brenan Payne (Jonesboro) - Connors State
Jake Henry Williams (Jonesboro) - Connors State
Basketball
Lindsey Browning (Viola) - Crowley’s Ridge College
Softball
Abby Pittman (Valley View) - National Park College
Volleyball
Ashley Lamkin (Valley View) - Harding
Reese Owens (Valley View) - Union
Equestrian
Sidney Dunham (Valley View) - TCU
