Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2020-2021)

By Chris Hudgison | November 11, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 10:08 AM

Some of the best standouts in Region 8 high school sports are heading to the next level.

We’ll update this page over the coming days and months with athletes that have signed to play college sports.

Baseball

Wil French (Valley View) - Arkansas State

Dawson Chester (Pocahontas) - Arkansas State

Sawyer Bentley (Jonesboro) - Arkansas State

Cooper Pieri (Gosnell) - Arkansas State

Cross Jumper (Jonesboro) - Tennessee

Brenan Payne (Jonesboro) - Connors State

Jake Henry Williams (Jonesboro) - Connors State

Basketball

Lindsey Browning (Viola) - Crowley’s Ridge College

Softball

Abby Pittman (Valley View) - National Park College

Volleyball

Ashley Lamkin (Valley View) - Harding

Reese Owens (Valley View) - Union

Equestrian

Sidney Dunham (Valley View) - TCU

