Region 8 native talks battle rounds on NBC’s “The Voice”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jim Ranger is a third-generation pastor and letting his light shine on the national stage advancing to another round on NBC’s “The Voice.”
The Newport native left it all on stage Tuesday night in the battle rounds against John Sullivan taking on Kane Brown’s song “Good as You.”
“You know I’ve been doing music most of my life,” Ranger said. “I have never put that much time and energy into a two-minute song as I did for that one.”
Before entering the “ring”, Ranger said his heart was pumping.
“You’re getting to do something that very few humans on earth are getting to experience,” Ranger said. “The weight of that moment definitely didn’t get lost on me.”
As a fan of the show since the first season, Ranger is holding on for the ride. “I can’t even...I love roller coasters, but I’ve never been on a roller coaster that’s anywhere close to this,” Ranger said.
With the battle round victory, Ranger’s journey on “The Voice” continues.
The judges were sold on his ability to connect with the audience.
“You know when I’m up there, I’m there to entertain people and I love that moment,” Ranger said. “I love that exchange that happens when you’re on stage.”
