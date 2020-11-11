School nurse shares experience with COVID-19

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas School District has seen good numbers when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases compared to the community, but that doesn’t mean the virus isn’t impacting those in the community.
The district is in the orange zone, meaning there are 30-49 cases per 10,000 people per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.
One school in the district is Alma Spikes Elementary School, where nurse Tiffany Gugle recently returned to work after spending the prior 24 days in quarantine due to COVID-19.
“I don’t think I have ever wanted to be at work so much before in my life,” Gugle said. “The 24-day quarantine at home with my whole family was an experience.”
For Gugle and her son Gage, a second-grader at Alma Spikes, it was a long 24 days. She says it was more than just the physical side of COVID-19 that was difficult.
“The mental health part of the quarantine, for me that was bigger than the symptoms I experienced,” Gugle said.
Gugle says she was isolated at home, while also making sure her son was logging on and doing his work virtually. She adds that it was her mindset that got her through the virus.
“I prefer to live life to the fullest and not to live in fear," Gugle said. “Instead of worrying and stressing about COVID and what could be, I try not to and I try to look at what we do have.”
Gugle says that while COVID is worrisome, especially seeing the stress of a shortage in staffing and with the school running through PPE supplies, she wants to be an encouragement for her students.
“We definitely have had issues with staffing,” Gugle said. “[We’re] having to make different arrangements to make sure that all the kids are being taken care of [as] they should be.”
In talking to Gugle and school officials Wednesday, it appears that while the consensus is that a majority of people are tired of COVID-19, district officials want to do what is necessary to make sure cases go down to protect students.
