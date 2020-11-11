TRAFFIC ALERT: Air ambulance called to head-on crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on collision.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 9400-block of East Highland (Highway 18) at the Quality Way intersection near the Butterball plant, according to Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director.
An air ambulance was called and police blocked the roadway for it to land, Presley said.
He strongly urged motorists to avoid the area, saying they could expect delays up to 45 minutes.
Police told our reporter, Aaron Castleberry, a white pickup truck was traveling east on Highland Drive when it collided with a passenger car turning onto Highland from Quality Way.
The driver of the car was flown from the scene. The pickup driver was checked out by emergency medical technicians at the scene.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.
