15 year old injured in Sikeston, Mo. shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A 15 year old is hospitalized and two other juveniles are in custody following an afternoon shooting.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen, it happened just after 3 p.m. in a parking lot near some apartments in the 100 block of Lashmet St.
He said EMS crews took the victim to a Cape Girardeau hospital, and he’s in stable condition.
Chief McMillen said witness information led to the arrests of two young suspects.
Police continue to search for two others.
