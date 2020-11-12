Andrew Landry shoots 78 in 1st round of The Masters

Former Razorback Andrew Landry chips in for birdie in the 2020 Masters Tournament. (Source: Masters Tournament/ESPN)
By Chris Hudgison | November 12, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 2:21 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (KAIT) - A former Razorback is in the field for the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Andrew Landry struggled in Thursday’s opening round. He shot 78 and is currently +6 overall. Landry started the round with double bogey, bogey, bogey. The Texas native did have some bright spots on the scoreboard. He chipped in for birdie on the par-4 10th. Landry had a close approach on the par-3 16th for another bird.

Andrew is making his 2nd appearance at Augusta. He finished tied for 46th in 2019.

Paul Casey is currently in the lead at -7. You can view the complete leaderboard here.

