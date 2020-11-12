Arkansas halfway to fundraising goal for Bates, Cash statues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas is halfway toward its fundraising goal for replacing the state’s statues at the U.S. Capitol with ones depicting civil rights leader Daisy Bates and country music legend Johnny Cash.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said $510,000 in private donations have been raised so far for the statues, which will replace the state’s existing ones at the Capitol.
Hutchinson said at least $1 million needs to be raised for the statues and their transport to Washington. Hutchinson announced a new website people can visit to donate money to the statue effort.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.