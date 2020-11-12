Arkansas State’s Jesse Duvall repeats as SBC Women’s Cross County Coach of the Year

For the second year in a row, Arkansas State cross country coach Jesse Duvall has been named Sun Belt Conference Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Duvall’s honor comes after A-State claimed its second straight women’s cross country conference title on Oct. 31. In the victory, the Red Wolves became the first team to repeat as women’s conference champions since Western Kentucky from 2006-11.
His award marks the fifth for Arkansas State track and field and cross country since the start of the start of the 2018-19 season, with head coach Jim Patchell owning three Track and Field Coach of the Year honors (2019 women’s outdoor, 2020 men’s and women’s indoor). Patchell and Duvall have now combined for a total of 11 league Coach of the Year laurels.
South Alabama’s Parker Cowles was named the Men’s Coach of the Year after the Jaguars took the men’s title. USA’s Kirami Yego was named the SBC Men’s Newcomer and Freshman of the Year while Troy’s Grace Booher won Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors on the women’s side.
For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at /Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.