Arvest Foundation donates to Region 8 hospitals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arvest Foundation recently donated a combined total of $10,000 to NEA Baptist Hospital Charitable Foundation and St. Bernards Hospital Development Foundation.
According to a media release from the Arvest Foundation, the grant will help programs that provide health services to communities in Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri.
The grant will provide funding for NEA Baptist’s Medicine Assistance Program that provides help to those who need assistance with purchasing medicine and St. Bernards will put the grant to use through programs that provide education, treatment, and health services to communities in both Arkansas and Missouri.
Kila Owens, President of St. Bernards Foundation says, “In addition to providing outstanding health care within our hospital, it’s critical that we also focus on community-based health initiatives.”
Robbie Johnson, Executive Director of the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation says, “It is only through the generosity of donors like the Arvest Foundation that we are able to provide these services at no cost to anyone, regardless of where individuals receive their health care.”
The Arvest Foundation helps groups that improve the quality of life in the communities that they serve.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.