ASU-Newport offering first Winterim session for students

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University-Newport is offering a new session to make sure students who need certain classes can get those credit hours.
The school is offering its first Winterim session this year between the fall and spring semesters.
Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Dr. Holly Smith said the school works very hard to make sure education is assessable to everyone especially during this time with COVID-19.
She said some students may not have been able to take classes this semester for reason like their kids are at home learning virtually or their job responsibilities have changed.
So, they wanted to make sure if a student needed a class to get their degree or to enroll in a certain program that they would have the opportunity to do that.
“Our goal was to provide this three-week term over the winter break when we think people have a bit of downtime and maybe some more support for their children so that they can complete these credit hours, possibly complete degrees, or, you know, move on to those programs,” Dr. Smith said.
The school elected to offer a small pool of classes for this term.
“We didn’t want to offer too many options so we went with things we knew students would need,” Dr. Smith said.
Those classes include some general education, pre-nursing classes, and a couple of business classes so they could serve a broad range of students.
Currently, Dr. Smith said there are around 50 students enrolled and there is still time for others to enroll as well.
Students can enroll until the close of business on Dec. 20. Classes will begin on Dec. 21 and end Jan. 8.
Dr. Smith said this is not restricted to ASU-Newport students. She said anyone who is needing a course, whether it’s at ASU-Newport or a four-year school can enroll and take the Winterim session.
Students need to make sure they are ready for the course work since it is a three-week session. Dr. Smith said it would be easy for students to get behind.
Dr. Smith said the school is also considering some other flexible terms throughout the regular fall and spring semesters and through the summer.
“So, we’re really going to look and see how students do this term," Smith said.
She said they will also talk with students during the advising periods to see what their needs are and if a more flexible schedule would help them.
Anyone interested in signing up for the Winterim session can go to ASU-Newport’s website by clicking here or can contact the recruiting office at recruitng@asun.edu.
