Benton forfeits, Marion advances in 6A State Football Playoffs

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Marion advances in the 6A State Playoffs without taking the field.
The Patriots' scheduled opponent Benton had to cancel Friday’s matchup due to COVID-19.
The forfeit means that the Pats advance to the 2nd round. Marion will face either Jonesboro or Van Buren on Friday, November 20th.
It’s the 3rd playoff matchup involving a NEA team that’s been impacted by COVID-19. Earle had to cancel a road game at Fordyce, Westside-Johnson County canceled a trip to East Poinsett County.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.