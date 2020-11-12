Benton forfeits, Marion advances in 6A State Football Playoffs

Benton forfeits, Marion advances in 6A State Football Playoffs
By Chris Hudgison | November 12, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 6:26 PM

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Marion advances in the 6A State Playoffs without taking the field.

The Patriots' scheduled opponent Benton had to cancel Friday’s matchup due to COVID-19.

The forfeit means that the Pats advance to the 2nd round. Marion will face either Jonesboro or Van Buren on Friday, November 20th.

It’s the 3rd playoff matchup involving a NEA team that’s been impacted by COVID-19. Earle had to cancel a road game at Fordyce, Westside-Johnson County canceled a trip to East Poinsett County.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.