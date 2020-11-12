A Better Region 8: Fill the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our annual Fill the Food Bank is Friday, Nov. 13, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at locations across Region 8.
The pandemic put an extra strain on the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas to provide meals across its 12-county service area.
You can help feed our neighbors by donating food or money.
A dollar will go a long way as it provides enough for up to four meals.
All money and food collected will stay here in Region 8.
It fills food pantries in our communities.
It fills backpacks for kids.
It fills plates for senior care programs.
During last year’s Fill the Food Bank, you donated enough to provide over 200,000 meals.
Unfortunately, local food bank estimates show they will serve that many meals in less than two weeks.
Region 8 has one of the highest food insecurity percentages in the country.
While the need is great, your tradition of giving is great, too.
Help us Fill the Food Bank Friday at the Kroger in Jonesboro, Food Giant in Harrisburg, the Harp’s in Piggott, or at Walmart stores in Trumann, Walnut Ridge, Paragould, and Pocahontas.
You can also make a donation by texting “NEAFOOD” to 44321. Text and data rates may apply.
Let’s help our neighbors by donating during our Fill the Food Bank campaign.
It will make this a better Region 8.
