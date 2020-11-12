Blytheville restaurant robbed again

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second time in three weeks, police are investigating an armed robbery at Kream Kastle.
According to a news release from the Blytheville Police Department, a white man entered the restaurant at 112 N. Division St., brandishing a weapon and demanding money.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber then ran away.
Workers described the suspect as a 5′5″ white male wearing a black shirt, light-colored blue jeans, and a dark beanie.
The description matches that of a man who robbed the restaurant on Oct. 22.
Anyone with information on either of these robberies should call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).
