Blytheville restaurant robbed again

Blytheville restaurant robbed again
For the second time in three weeks, Blytheville police are investigating an armed robbery at Kream Kastle. (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 12, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 8:45 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second time in three weeks, police are investigating an armed robbery at Kream Kastle.

According to a news release from the Blytheville Police Department, a white man entered the restaurant at 112 N. Division St., brandishing a weapon and demanding money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber then ran away.

For the second time in three weeks, Blytheville police are investigating an armed robbery at Kream Kastle.
For the second time in three weeks, Blytheville police are investigating an armed robbery at Kream Kastle. (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)

Workers described the suspect as a 5′5″ white male wearing a black shirt, light-colored blue jeans, and a dark beanie.

The description matches that of a man who robbed the restaurant on Oct. 22.

Anyone with information on either of these robberies should call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.