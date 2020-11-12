Craighead County 4th in the state as Arkansas reports 1,809 new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County was again in the top five counties with new COVID-19 cases, as Arkansas reached over 128,000 total cases statewide.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had a 1,809 total case increase Thursday. Arkansas also had 14,491 total active cases, up 800 since Wednesday, as well as 2,144 total deaths.
The number of deaths saw an increase of 18 over Wednesday’s numbers.
Of the 18 deaths statewide, five of the deaths were reported in Region 8 with one death each in Baxter, Craighead, Cross, Mississippi and Randolph counties.
Craighead County was fourth in the state Thursday in new cases, with 60.
Pulaski County was first, with 154, followed by Washington County with 70 and Sebastian County with 66.
As of Thursday, 805 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, while 116 people are on ventilators. State health officials also said Thursday that 125,000 PCR and antigen tests have been given so far this month, with 12,900 tests done on Wednesday.
