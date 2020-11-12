Free COVID-19 testing through NYITCOM at A-State’s Delta Care-A-Van

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NYITCOM’s Delta Population Health Institute will be holding free COVID-19 testing events through its Delta Care-A-Van.
NYITCOM at A-State received CARES Act funding through the Arkansas Minority Health Commission to make the testing possible.
Testing will take place Monday, Nov. 16, in Batesville and Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Searcy.
No appointment or insurance is required for testing.
NYITCOM students, staff, and faculty will conduct the tests alongside Arkansas Community Health Workers Association volunteers.
Communities for testing were selected due to the populations of minorities.
“COVID-19 has disproportionally impacted ethnic minority groups,” Brookshield Laurent, D.O., executive director of the DPHI, said. “It’s incredibly important that we provide testing opportunities in areas of great need in the Delta.”
NYITCOM at A-State will announce more testing dates at a later date.
