Helena-West Helena police officer shot and killed while trying to apprehend suspect wanted in separate shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A Helena-West Helena police officer was fatally shot Thursday while trying to apprehend a suspect in a shooting that occurred Sunday.
The officer’s name has not been released.
The shooting happened at the Delta Inn Motel in West Helena, Ark.
The suspect, 29-year-old Latarius Howard, is currently on the run.
On Nov. 1 at 5:59 a.m., Helena-West Helena officers responded to a shooting call in the 360 block of Denise Drive in West Helena, Phillips County, Ark.
Once on the scene, officers made contact with Charles Selvy, 45, who had a red substance on his ankle, that appeared to be blood.
Selvy told police that he was sitting on the couch listening to music when an unidentified Black male entered the residence, hit him in the head, and then shot him.
Selvy was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center for treatment and was then airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, Tenn.
The Helena-West Helena Police Department later received information that Howard may have been involved in the incident.
If you have any information about Howard’s whereabouts or information about the Nov. 1 shooting, you are urged to call Helena-West Helena police at 870-572-3441.
