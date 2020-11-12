Jonesboro man arrested in rape case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will appear in circuit court Dec. 22 after his arrest this week on suspicion of rape.
David Maxwell Jones, 18, was arrested Nov. 11 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim and a family member spoke to Jonesboro police Nov. 11 about the case.
The family member and the victim, who was a juvenile, told police that the incident happened in July 2020 at an address in Jonesboro.
“Upon interviewing the juvenile, she disclosed that while she was in her residence, David Jones came into the room and had sex with her without her consent,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
The family member confronted about the incident and Jones reportedly admitted it, police said.
Detectives also interviewed Jones Nov. 11 about the case.
“Detectives interviewed Mr. Jones, who admitted to having sex with this juvenile without her consent,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
A $150,000 bond was set for Jones Thursday in the case.
Also, a no-contact order was issued in the case.
