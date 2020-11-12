Lawrence County Community Thanksgiving canceled due to COVID-19

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An event that has been held on Wednesday before Thanksgiving for the past several years in Lawrence County has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
According to a post on the Walnut Ridge City Facebook page, the 4th Annual Lawrence County Community Thanksgiving meal will not happen this year.
“Conducted the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving, the event has grown in popularity, serving and delivering a record number of plates in 2019. The sheer size of the operation has become the problem, as Covid-19 cases continue to spike throughout the State,” Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said in the post.
State Rep. Fran Cavenaugh has helped to lead the event, while high school and college students, church groups, and residents have volunteered to help, Snapp said.
“Even though this year’s event has been cancelled, we still want to recognize the support of Peco Foods and their past generosity and support, as well as their offer for support for this year. Special thanks also go out to Mabry Smokehouse for their willingness to have smoked all of the chicken this year," Snapp said in the post.
