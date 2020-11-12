257 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths reported in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 257 new cases and ten more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 41,125 coronavirus cases and 604 deaths have been reported.
There are currently 3,162 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.
Counties surrounding Shelby County have also seen COVID-19 cases rise. Here are the overall totals.
- Tipton County, TN - 2,815
- DeSoto County, MS - 8,430
- Crittenden County, AR - 2,669
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. The most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 8.8%.
Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Monday, November 9 to Tuesday, November 10.
County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases. Leaders from surrounding counties have asked residents to reschedule Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings this year.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 15 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Ninety-two percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 91% of ICU capacity is utilized as of November 11.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
