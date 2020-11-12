Nov. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Nov. 12. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
An overall quiet stretch of weather continues for today and tomorrow as high pressure builds overhead.
Daily highs reach the November average in the low 60s thanks to sunshine and light winds.
As we head into the weekend, a rain system spreads across the central US.
Region 8 will see a few showers Saturday through Sunday morning, leading to a quarter-inch of total rainfall.
Sunshine returns early next week with seasonable autumn temperatures.
News Headlines
Region 8 paused Wednesday to honor those who served and sacrificed for their country.
While cleaning up his father’s former home, a Region 8 man discovered a unique look into his dad’s past.
Dozens of people wound up behind bars following an investigation into drug dealing in one local town.
