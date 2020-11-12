Paragould man accused of raping, sexually assaulting child

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing a young girl.
Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Thursday, Nov. 12, to charge Corey Rollings with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of rape.
According to the affidavit, on Oct. 28, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a report of a man sexually abusing a child.
During an interview on Oct. 30, the victim described at least 2 sexual acts that would constitute sexual assault and two separate sexual acts that would constitute rape, the court documents stated.
The victim reportedly named Rollings and said the acts occurred over a period of time between the age of 6 to 9.
Rollings is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond at the Greene County Detention Center awaiting his next court date.
The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the victim or any witness.
