Region 8 church helping people in need

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Central Baptist’s Paragould Campus paid for people’s gas, gave them a soda, and some encouraging words, with this all happening at Kum and Go on Linwood Drive in Paragould.
The congregation gave money to then be used for a gas giveaway, and this isn’t the first time the church has done this.
The last time the church hosted an event like this, they served almost 500 families.
The group paid up to $20 in gas, Breck Freeman Administrative Pastor, Central Baptist Church-Paragould Campus said.
“We just felt there was a need in our community, so many people with COVID, being laid off, and all of those needs. We wanted to meet some of these needs outside of the food needs. We have found that people, every week, a lot of us struggle with gas. We have met that need by giving them another week to work, another week to buy gas to go forward," Freeman said.
They plan to continue the mission with another outreach coming in the next few days, with church members saying they plan to help out the community during these hard times.
