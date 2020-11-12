USGS records earthquakes along Missouri-Arkansas border

MAYNARD, Ark. - RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Within the last 24 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded five earthquakes along the Missouri-Arkansas state line.
The first quake, which had a magnitude of 2.4, was recorded at 2:09 p.m. (CST) Wednesday, Nov. 11, about 3 miles north-northwest of Fairdealing in Ripley County, Mo. No one reported feeling the quake.
The second quake, which struck at 1:38 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, measured M 2.5 and was centered 4.6 miles east of Maynard, Ark. The USGS received one report of a citizen feeling the quake.
Less than an hour later, at 2:15 a.m., the USGS recorded a third quake measuring 2.4 magnitude approximately 4.8 miles east of Maynard.
Then again, at 3:20 a.m., the USGS registered a fourth quake of 2.3 magnitude approximately 2.3 miles ENE of Maynard.
Once again, at 4:31 a.m., a fifth quake of 2.2 magnitude was recorded in the same vicinity near Maynard.
